Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,233,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,749,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $245.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.23. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.