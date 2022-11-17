UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,711 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of UGI by 140.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UGI opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

