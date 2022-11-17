Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.89.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.