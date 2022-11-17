Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,115,000 after buying an additional 73,967 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 192.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $237.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.21 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

