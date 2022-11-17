Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,945 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 309.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

NYSE DCO opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $612.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

