ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.82

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 15166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,822 shares of company stock worth $4,733,135. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

