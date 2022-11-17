Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,412 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock valued at $195,303,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

