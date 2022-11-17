MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

