KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of KLA stock opened at $370.42 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
KLA Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen upped their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.