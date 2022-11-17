KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $370.42 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen upped their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

