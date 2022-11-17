Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

