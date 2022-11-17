Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $390.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

