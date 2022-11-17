Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

