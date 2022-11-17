Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Lessened by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.