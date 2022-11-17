Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock to $29.00. Approximately 12,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 290,766 shares.The stock last traded at $20.61 and had previously closed at $24.11.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider John T. Treace bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $524,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,484,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,668,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John T. Treace purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $524,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,484,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,668,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,239,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,355,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,368 shares of company stock worth $5,327,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Stories

