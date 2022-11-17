Nwam LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

TRV opened at $181.14 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.71.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.