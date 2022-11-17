Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,547 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after buying an additional 1,003,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 913,495 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE VLO opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

