Nwam LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

PECO stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

