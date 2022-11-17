Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 71,450 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,450 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $49,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $7,780,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.