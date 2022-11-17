Nwam LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

