Nwam LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 92,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $1,143,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.