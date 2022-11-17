California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,602 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $32,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $192.24 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

