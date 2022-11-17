Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

