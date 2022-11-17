e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ELF opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,298.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,298.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,019 shares of company stock worth $12,166,086 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

