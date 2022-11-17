Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $166.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.93. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,028,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

