Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $71.09.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

