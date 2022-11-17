POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Up 8.7%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.22. 10,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 494,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNT. Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $628.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

