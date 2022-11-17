POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Up 8.7%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.22. 10,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 494,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNT. Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.
POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $628.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.