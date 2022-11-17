Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 134 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Paul John Smith sold 37 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $13,434.70.

On Friday, October 28th, Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $412.20 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $695.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

