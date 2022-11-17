Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 134 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Paul John Smith sold 37 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $13,434.70.
- On Friday, October 28th, Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45.
ServiceNow Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NOW stock opened at $412.20 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $695.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.86.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
