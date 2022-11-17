FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) Issued By Leede Jones Gab

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.87). The consensus estimate for ProMIS Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ProMIS Neurosciences stock opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of C$5.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.62. The stock has a market cap of C$68.63 million and a PE ratio of -421.05.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

