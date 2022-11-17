Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 51.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 201.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

