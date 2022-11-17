FY2022 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lowered by William Blair

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

