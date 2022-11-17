Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $31,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

