Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $22,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $132.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

