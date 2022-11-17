Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,958 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Invitation Homes worth $40,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after buying an additional 393,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 162.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,559 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

About Invitation Homes



Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.



