California Public Employees Retirement System Has $33.92 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Principal Financial Group worth $33,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,428. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

