Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,003 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,347,000 after buying an additional 612,352 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE:MAA opened at $156.98 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

