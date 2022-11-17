California Public Employees Retirement System Has $32.41 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $32,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,406,000 after buying an additional 258,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after buying an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,473,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,904,000 after buying an additional 310,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $124.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

