Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Dollar General worth $28,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

NYSE DG opened at $256.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.95. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.