Insider Buying: AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Director Buys $46,350.00 in Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Higgins acquired 15,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,351.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance
AIRS stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
