Insider Buying: AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Director Buys $46,350.00 in Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Higgins acquired 15,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,351.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

AIRS stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,480,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,514,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

