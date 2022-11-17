Insider Buying: Eclipx Group Limited (ASX:ECX) Insider Buys A$48,850.00 in Stock

Eclipx Group Limited (ASX:ECX – Get Rating) insider Trevor Allen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$48,850.00 ($32,785.23).
Eclipx Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.
About Eclipx Group
See Also
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Eclipx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.