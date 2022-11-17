Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 79,962 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,962 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $126.70 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.44.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.06.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

