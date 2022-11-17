Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $26.63 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 130,228 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after acquiring an additional 220,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

GE opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About General Electric



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

