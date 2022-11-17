The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,384 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Mosaic worth $33,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

