Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,630 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $42,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

