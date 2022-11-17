PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of PerkinElmer worth $34,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of PKI opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.77. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

