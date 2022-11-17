M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.99% of M&T Bank worth $855,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 34.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,583 shares of company stock valued at $676,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.