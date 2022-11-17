Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

