JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,838,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964,436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.61% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $663,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,726,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,231,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

