iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,974,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $639,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,218,417,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,219,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EWC opened at $34.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

