JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $677,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

