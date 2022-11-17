JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $699,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

ODFL stock opened at $307.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.